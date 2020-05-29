Mumbai Crime: Shooting incidents in Malad, Goregaon leave one dead

In two separate incidents, a man was shot dead by his friend in Malad and an unidentified man fired shots towards a flat in Goregaon on Thursday.

In the first incident, the Malad police recovered the body of 37-year-old man at the open plot of an under-construction site near the Kalpataru Tower, off Goregaon-Mulund link road, at around 6:15 pm. The deceased, identified as Rakesh Yadav, suffered injuries on his chest and back. Although the police initially thought that Yadav was attacked by someone with a sharp weapon, they suspected that it was a gunshot wound, which was later confirmed in the post-mortem report.

Further investigations revealed that Yadav was killed by one of his friends, following a tiff. According to the police, Yadav and the accused were working as security guards in construction sites in Goregaon and Malad. A few days ago, he had an argument with the accused following which the latter shot him dead at point blank range with an intention to take revenge. The police is on a lookout for the accused.

In another incident, A man complained that an unidentified person opened fire on his house at Prem Nagar in Goregaon (West) at around 3:30 pm on Thursday. Sanjay Khuran (48) told police that the bullet broke through the window and was lodged inside the sofa set.

The police reached his residence and recovered the bullet. They have registered a case against the culprit under various sections of the Arms Act and a probe has been initiated on the incident.

