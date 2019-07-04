Mumbai Crime: 'Singham' cop nabs habitual criminal, parades him in Dahisar slum area

crime

The accused was involved in more than two dozen cases including murder, extortion and robbery. As a result of this, people in the area feared him

A screengrab of the video.

A police officer who is posted at the MHH Police station has gained applause and admiration by people after he paraded a renowned individual who is a habitual criminal residing in the slum area of Ganpat Patil Nagar, Dahisar West, last Friday. Apparently, some people have labelled him as 'Singham' and 'Rowdy Policewala'.

Also Read: 'Singham' police officer guns down rape, murder accused; labelled 'encounter specialist'

According to the sources, Assistant Police Inspector Mansingh Patil from MHB police station has arrested a habitual criminal, Maru Kumchi Kurve, 32, from Ganpat Patil Nagar, Dahisar west. The accused was involved in more than two dozen cases including murder, extortion and robbery. As a result of this, people in the area feared him.

Also Read: Mumbai Crime: Man flashes 10-year-old girl in Nalasopara society; residents hand him over to cops

On Friday, after Patil arrested the accused, he took him to Ganpat Nagar slums, where the accused lived. He handcuffed him and told people around not to fear him as he is a nobody. He also told the people living in the area to inform the police if someone bothered them in future.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates