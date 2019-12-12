Mumbai Crime: Six arrested for holding city housemaid captive in Rajasthan

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

A 40-year-old woman was rescued by the Mumbai police last week after she was reportedly trafficked to Rajasthan under the pretext of being offered a job and then held for ransom. Six people have been arrested in connection with the case so far, Indian Express reported.

The arrested have been identified as Mukesh Jagind (37), Vivek Jagind (22), Krishna Kumar (33), Pravinkumar Jagind (33), Rekha Nikam (45) and Kavita Jadhav (35). According to the police, the women in the gang would lure those in need of money with assurance of providing them with a job, whereas the men would assault them and hold them for ransom.

The woman lives with her husband and two children in Kurar, Malad and was working as a housemaid but was not happy with the pay she received.

The woman had first approached Nikam, an agent, last month, for a better-paying job, who reportedly told about a job offer with a catering service in Gujarat where she could work for a month and earn a good amount of money. According to the police, she was initially reluctant to leave her family, but Nikam managed to persuade her.

Nikam took the woman to Gujarat and kept there for four days, after which she was taken to Rajasthan’s Jhunjhunu’s district. According to the police, the woman was introduced to three men and threatened to kill her if she doesn’t agree to marry one of them. On November 18, she was forcefully married to Mukesh, who is a local of Jhunjhunu. After pleading to let go of her, she was told that she was sold to the men.

On December 1, the woman tried to flee, but one of the men caught her and brought her back and physically assaulted her and another man raped her. The police that Vivek contacted her family on December 2 and told them to pay a ransom of Rs 2 lakhs and threatened to kill her if they failed to do so. The family then filed a police complaint the same day.

The police dispatched a team in Gujarat and Rajasthan and used the phone data records to track the accused with the contact number they received the ransom call from. The woman was rescued a week later on December 7 and was brought back home.

