Mumbai Crime: Sixty-four persons arrested for gambling after raid

Sep 03, 2018, 16:24 IST | PTI

A case under relevant sections of the Maharashtra Prevention of Gambling Act has been registered at Valiv police station, Palghar police spokesperson Hemant Kumar Katkar said

Sixty-four persons were arrested for allegedly gambling at a resort in Maharashtra's Palghar district and cash, mobiles phones and vehicles with a cumulative worth of Rs 1.63 crore were seized from them, police said Monday.

Palghar police, acting on a tip-off, raided a resort situated along the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway in the Maljipada area of the district in the early hours Sunday and made the arrests and seizure, Superintendent of Police Gaurav Singh said.

He said that the 64 persons arrested in the raid were playing a card game called 'teen patti' and hailed from Gujarat, Mumbai, Thane and Palghar. Two persons who were operating the gambling network, identified as Rirish Shetty and Sanmit Shetty, and resort owner Harish Thakur were among those arrested, the SP said.

"Rs 8,63,250 in cash, 48 mobile phones valued at Rs 4,89,300 and 10 vehicles worth Rs 1.5 crore, totalling Rs 1.63 crore, were seized during the raid," an official said.

A case under relevant sections of the Maharashtra Prevention of Gambling Act has been registered at Valiv police station, Palghar police spokesperson Hemant Kumar Katkar said.

