Mumbai Crime: Software company in Sakinaka hacked

crime

Hacker pastes message for software company, whose server it hacked, asking them to buy his decryptor software

This image has been used for representational purpose

The main server of a Sakinaka-based software company was hacked two months ago, according to an FIR registered at the Sakinaka police station on August 2, with the culprit still at large.

The Sakinaka-based software company sells Systems Application Products used in data processing. On June 16, the company received several complaints from its customers that they were unable to log into the software purchased from them.

The company's executive director asked the IT team to check on the issue. When the IT team visited the server room, they found a message posted there. It read: All your work and personal filed have been encrypted. To decrypt your files, you need to buy the special software - Nemesis Decryptor. You can find the details/buy decryptor key/ask questions by email: your_last_chance_help@#####, or your lastchancehelp@###. It further stated, "Important: Don't try to restore your files by yourself. You can damage filed. If you do not receive an answer to your email within 24 hours, write to your_last_chance@#$#$#.

Also Read: Catch me if you can, hacker tells Mumbai cops, who do it in 3 months

The Sakinaka police, following a primary investigation, registered a complaint under sections 43 (fraud) and 66 (A) (sending offensive messages) of the Information Technology Act. Senior Inspector Kishor Sawant said that his team's investigation is on. "The server is hacked but whether this is for ransom is still not clear as no money has been demanded yet," he added.

Yasir Shaikh, a cyber expert, told mid-day that this type of ransom attack was earlier used to directly ask for money but "now they have changed their modus operandi to make people buy software or code to decrypt files."

Also Read: Hackers steal USD 40 million from major Bitcoin exchange

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates