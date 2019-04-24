Mumbai Crime: Son kills mother's 'boyfriend' after finding them together in Mulund

crime

The incident took place in Mulund when the accused returned home and found his mother with another man. Police said, enraged, accused started kicking and beating the man

A 25-year-old man killed a 55-year-old after finding him with his mother at home in Mulund, the police said. The police arrested Ravi Ghate on Tuesday under section 302 (murder) of the IPC.

The incident took place on Monday when Ghate returned home and found his mother with Devendra Singh. Police said, enraged, Ghate started kicking and beating Singh, who died after being assaulted for nearly 15 minutes. The police were informed about Singh's death by Ghate's mother.

Ghate lived with his mother and father in Mulund Colony. His father is a watchman, his mother runs a tiffin service, while Ghate does is an electrician at some construction sites. A few customers also visit their house for lunch or dinner.

Singh, who was an auto driver and used to sleep in his vehicle, used to eat at Ghate's house. "When he went home, Ghate found one of the customers who used to visit regularly for lunch or dinner with his mother," said an officer from Mulund police station. "We have arrested the accused for murder. He has been booked for murder," Senior Inspector Ravi Sardesai told mid-day.

