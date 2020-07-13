Mumbai Crime: Special court rejects bail plea of man accused of raping minor daughter

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

A special court rejected the bail plea of a 50-year-old man, who has been accused of raping his 16-year-old daughter. The special court, constituted under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, dismissed the bail application even after the complainant and her mother decided to withdraw the case against the accused.

According to the Antop Hill Police, the accused sexually assaulted the minor girl from 2015 and January 2020. The accused used to repeatedly sexually assault his daughter whenever his wife would visit their hometown. The accused was arrested on January 20, reports Hindustan Times.

The incident came to light when the minor girl shared her ordeal with her friend who informed the minor's mother. Post which, the minor filed a complaint against her father with the Antop Hill Police station.

In his bail plea before the special court, the accused claimed that his daughter filed a false case against him as he would not permit her to go out frequently. Objecting to the bail application, the prosecution said that the act of the accused was not a compoundable offence and raping one's daughter is a heinous crime.

While rejecting the bail plea, the special court also took into account the evidence collected by the police during the investigation. The evidence supported the contentions of rape of the minor girl.

Rejecting the bail plea, the special court stated, "The medical evidence shows direct involvement of the accused...The submission, that now the mother and the survivor want to withdraw the complaint saying the allegations are not true, is rejected."

