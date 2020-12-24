Mumbai Crime: Specially-abled man jailed for attacking another man for petting dog

A magistrate court recently convicted and sentenced a 31-year-old specially-abled man to 1 year and nine months in jail after he attacked a man for petting his dog at Dhobi Talao, Mumbai, in 2015.

The accused, Krishna Naidu, hit the victim with his crutches, leaving him with 25 stitches on his head and two on his nose, states a report in the Times of India.

Naidu was found guilty of causing hurt by a dangerous weapon or means. He was arrested after the incident but was untraceable after he was granted bail. Naidu was subsequently rearrested and the magistrate court found him guilty and sentenced him.

