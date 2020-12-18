Mumbai Crime: Speeding Mercedes mows down 19-year-old Zomato delivery boy

A 19-year-old Zomato delivery boy was crushed under the wheels of a speeding Mercedes car and dragged up to ‘1,000-feet’ in the Lokhandwala area of Andheri West in the wee hours on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Satish Gupta, who lived in Andheri west. “My nephew Satish Gupta was heading to deliver food to a customer in Oshiwara when a speeding red colour Mercedes car came in the wrong direction and hit him. He was dragged up to 1,000-ft,” Saroj, uncle of deceased, told Mid-day.

19-year-old Satish was hit by the Mercedes

“There were two occupants in the car and both were heavily inebriated,” added Saroj.

Also Read: Mumbai: Man Helps Those Scarred By Road Accidents Rediscover Joys Of Cycling

Sources told Mid-day that the Mercedes dashed the two-wheeler, which got stuck between the wheel and bonnet of the car and was dragged to a distance. “The driver of the car lost the balance of the vehicle after hitting the two-wheeler. The front side-wheel of the car got burst and it came to a standstill. The driver came out of the car, hired an auto-rickshaw and took Satish to a nearby hospital but he was declared brought dead,” the source added.

Also Read: Gorakhpur Doctors Stitch Up City Man's Leg With Bike Parts Inside

Meanwhile, a team of Oshiwara police reached the spot and detained Taiffur Tanvir Shaikh, who was driving the car at the time of the accident. “His medical will be conducted to ascertain if he was drunk while driving,” said an officer attached to Oshiwara police station.

The process of registering an FIR is underway.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news