Mumbai crime: Spurned man stabs girl, jumps to death from 10th floor of Malad high rise

A man stabbed his 17-year-old girlfriend, slit his wrist and committed suicide by jumping from the 10th floor of a high rise building in Malad East on Monday afternoon.

The deceased has been identified by the police as Mangesh Rane (24) who was staying with his parents and siblings in Ambedkar Nagar in Malad East area, that comes under the jurisdiction of Kurar police station. According to the police, the girl was critically injured and was immediately rushed to the local government hospital and as her condition was critical, she was admitted in the ICU.

According to the police sources, Rane, who works in the housekeeping department of a private firm, allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the 10th floor of the Global Heights Tower at Triveni Nagar, Malad east on Monday at around 12:30 pm.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the girl was 17 years old, residing with her mother in the flat and is a student of SNDT Women’s University. “When we enquired with the locals and the girl’s relatives, her mother said that the girl and Rane were in a relationship since last one and half years. The mother also said that he had once come to her flat with a marriage proposal, but the girl refused as she was a minor and was studying, said sources from the police team conducting the investigation.

"We have received call from police control room and rushed to the spot to find a man lying in the pool of blood in the building premises. The knife with which he slit his left wrist was also lying near the body. During investigation it was revealed that the deceased has committed suicide by jumping from the 10th floor of the building,” an officer said. When the police reached the flat from where the man jumped, the door was locked. Thus the police team had to enter the house after breaking the door after which they found a girl who was injured, the officer added.

As the girl's mother had gone out that day, the ordeal between Rane and her is not known as she is yet to give a statement. “We have registered and accidental death and a case of attempt to murder case against the deceased. The investigation is underway,” said senior inspector Babasaheb Salunkhe from Kurar police station.

