Mumbai Crime: Stepbrother who killed corporator's son arrested

The Kasarvadavali cops have caught the main culprit behind the murder of Rakesh Patil, 35, son of Sena corporator Manik Patil. Sachin Patil, the stepbrother of the victim, killed Rakesh for gold, property and was on the run for seven days.

Manik Patil had filed a missing complaint in Kasarvadavali police station on September 21 that his son Rakesh had gone out on September 20, and did not return. Patil said in his complaint that his driver had taken Rakesh to their bungalow in Vijay Garden and gold ornaments worth 3.5 kg were missing from his vault. Manik felt that his son had taken the jewellery and fled.

During the initial investigation, cops found that Rakesh had gone to a bungalow where Sachin and his father's driver Gaurav Singh were present. They nabbed Singh from the bungalow and found Rakesh's bike there. During interrogation, Singh confessed to plotting the murder of Rakesh with Sachin. He told cops that he and Sachin deliberately got Rakesh drunk on September 20 and shot him dead on September 21.

"We formed three dedicated teams to track him down. We traced his friends and found that he contacted one of them from Navi Mumbai, seeking refuge," told Kishore Khairnar, senior inspector of Kasarvadavail police station. "We laid a trap in Ulwe node and arrested Sachin on September 26," he added.

Cops have also managed to recover 3.7 kg of ornaments from Sachin. "He was upset with his standard of living and wanted to make quick money. He thought of a plan to kill his brother, steal gold from his father's home so that everyone would think Rakesh committed the theft. And once Rakesh is gone, he would get a bigger share in the property," said another officer.

Sachin and Gaurav had wrapped the Rakesh's body and dumped it in Vashi Creek, which Kasarvadavali cops are trying to fish out with the help of local fishermen.

