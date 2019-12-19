Mumbai Crime: Stepfather thrashes, strangulates toddler after he disturbs his sleep

This image has been used for representational purposes only

A 32-year-old specially-abled autorickshaw driver and his 33-year-old friend were arrested by the Panvel police on Wednesday for allegedly murdering the seven-year-old son of the former man's wife.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, autorickshaw driver Rakesh Tamble allegedly killed the boy and dumped his body in a bag off the NH 4B highway near Kunde Vahal village with the help of Ramesh Panchange early in the morning on Monday. They killed the victim because he kept crying and disturbed them while sleeping.

Ashok Dudhe, deputy commissioner of police, zone 2 said, "We have arrested the two men on charges of murder. They have been remanded in police custody till Monday."

According to the police, they found out the accused after identifying the boy as Suraj Sahi. A team of officers traced his mother in Panvel.

Tambde confessed to the crime when Panvel police questioned him. The officers alleged that Tambde would often lose his temper with the child. He told the police that the child was cranky on Monday and would not sleep. In a fit of rage, Tambde thrashed him and strangled him. The boy's head hit the pavement after which he called his friend and they dumped him.

The police suspect that Tambde used his autorickshaw to dump the body.

