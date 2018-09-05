Mumbai Crime: Stray dog's testicles slashed with sharp knife, critical

national

The dog is currently undergoing treatment at the Society Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) hospital in Parel

The number of cases of dog brutality is on the rise in the city. A stray dog from Chakala in Andheri (east) has been admitted to the animal hospital in Parel as the dog was found in a critical condition with its testicles being slashed with a sharp knife on late Monday.



"We heard him yelling loudly. He was bleeding profusely and must have been in much pain,” said, a resident who took the critical dog to the Society Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) hospital located in Parel. "We do not know who attacked him, but what has happened is inhuman." said another resident of the area.

SPCA manager Dr. Mayur Dangar who treated the injured dog told TOI, "It appears its testicles were slashed with a knife. Currently, he is under observation and the next 48 hours are critical."

In a similar incident that took place on December 14, 2016, two dogs were brutally assaulted with an iron rod embedded with spiked nails in Solapur. While one of the dogs succumbed to its injuries on the spot, the other dog remained critical and was under the care of an NGO in Solapur.

The recurring instances of horrific attacks on dogs have been on a rise for quite some time now. And the attacks on the dogs are an indication of the increasing inhumanity among the local citizens and the failure of the local authorities to nab the perpetrators and to stop the attacks on animals.

In another incident that took place on Oct 2016 in Mumbai, a nine-month-old stray dog was attacked with acid and/or boiling water in Goregaon, while another’s snout was blasted open with a firecracker. Even in cases where the perpetrators of the attacks on the dogs and other animals are caught, they are merely fined Rs 50 under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960.

