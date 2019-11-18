Mumbai Crime: Student morphs pics to extort Rs 20,000 from two women, held

Using extortion in order to secure a government job has landed a 20-year-old college student from Kalyan in jail. The Tulinj police have arrested one Aniket Shelar who tried to extort money from two women, also college students, by blackmailing them with their morphed pictures.

A second-year B.Com student, Shelar, wanted to join a government-owned national airline and had even sent his application to the firm. However, an acquaintance told him that he would need to bribe to land the job he desired in a government organisation, the police said.

To ensure that he had plenty of money in his ‘bribe’ kitty, Shelar allegedly devised a plan to blackmail women by morphing their pictures, which he would take from their WhatsApp profiles.

Recently, Shelar allegedly stole WhatsApp photos of two women from Nalasopara and grafted them onto pornographic images. He then messaged them the pictures, threatening them to pay up Rs 20,000 or he will post those images on social media sites, police said.

The women filed a complaint at Tulinj police station on Friday, following which the cops laid a trap to nab Shelar on Saturday. The Tulinj police station’s cyber cell unit asked the women to call him to pick up the extortion amount and as he came to collect the money, the police arrested him.

The police said Shelar and the victims knew each other and added that a similar case was registered against him at Padgha police station in Bhiwandi.

Senior Inspector Datta Patil from Tulinj police station said a court has sent Shelar to police custody.

