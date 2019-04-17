Mumbai Crime: Sub-Inspector booked for stalking and harassing woman constable

crime

The accused Vinod Ballal, the sub-inspector of Mumbai crime branch's dog squad was booked for allegedly stalking and harassing a woman constable of his unit

The Mumbai police recently arrested a sub-inspector of Mumbai crime branch's dog squad for allegedly stalking a female constable dog handler attached with the same unit. According to the police, the accused identified as Vinod Ballal (38) was arrested based on a complaint by the 24-year-old female constable who works as a dog handler and accused him of stalking and touching her inappropriately.

The victim in her complaint stated that she has been reporting to Ballal since February 2019 and he would often touch her inappropriately. He would often call her up and ask for her location and then follow her.

Fed up with Ballal's behaviour, she then decided to lodge a complaint on February 15 at the Azad Maidan police station. Following her statement, the police registered an FIR under sections 354 (A) sexual harassment and punishment for sexual harassment and 354 (D) stalking of the India Penal Code. However, Ballal was later released on bail as the offence registered against him is bailable. When contacted DCP zone-1, Abhishek Trimukhe he confirmed the arrested and stated that he was released on bail.

In January 2019, the Mumbai police got five new Belgian Malinois police dogs about 45 days old who were handled by the all-women squad. The squad put the puppies at the police dog squad kennel in south Mumbai near the commissioner headquarter. According to sources close to the accused, Ballal is very strict in nature and very particular about his job. They doubt that he would indulge in any such action.

