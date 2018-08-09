Mumbai Crime: Sudanese woman caught with gold worth Rs 2.6 crore in her leggings

crime

The AIU of the customs department on Tuesday arrested a Sudanese woman at the CSIA after she was found carrying nearly 3 kg gold worth Rs 71.48 lakh, concealed inside her leggings.

Officers said they intercepted Eman Alsiddig Mohamed, who landed in Mumbai from Addis Ababa, based on suspicion. After frisking, officers found three pieces of gold, weighing 2,902 grams in all and seized it under the provisions of Customs Act. Mohamed reportedly confessed to the crime and was arrested by the AIU.

Officers said international gangs use women as carriers to avoid detection, and the carriers have no direct link to the gangs. They agree only for the money. The AIU also seized seven gold bars weighing 6.99 kg worth Rs 1.89 crore in another incident. The gold, which came from Dubai and were wrapped in adhesive material was unclaimed. A probe is on to trace the culprit.

