Mumbai Crime: Supervisor held for installing CCTV camera in ladies toilet

A 33-year-old supervisor at a Carter Road-based digital marketing company has been arrested by the Khar Police for discreetly installing a high-end spy camera inside a ladies toilet to record and watch live streaming of his female colleagues' activities inside the washroom.

The matter came to light when a 37-year-old female employee went inside the toilet at 12.30 pm on December 7. "She noticed the unusual device facing her. She inched closer to the device and realised that it was a spy camera," said an officer attached with the Khar Police station.

The woman came out of the washroom in hurry and spoke with her colleagues before approaching Khar police station where a case has been registered under relevant sections of IPC and IT Act. During the investigation, the cops learnt that the device can be synched with a handset on which the user can either watch the live video or can keep the footage recorded for further use.

"During technical scrutinisation of the wireless device, we traced the handset with which it was synched. We arrested Athar Hussain Sayyad alias Danish from Malad. He is the supervisor in the same company. He has been booked under section 354 (C) of the IPC," said the officer.

Danish told cops that he had installed the wireless device for the first time. He was produced before the Metropolitan Magistrate Court that has sent him to police remand for further investigation.

