Mumbai Crime: Survivor goes missing, leaves behind suicide note

The 17-year-old girl who was allegedly molested by Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Maharashtra police, Nishikant More, has been missing since Monday night and a three-page suicide blaming More has been recovered from her room. Taloja Police have registered a case of kidnapping against unknown persons as the girl is a minor.

"We are checking all railway tracks and hospitals. Her mobile has been switched off," said senior police inspector Kashinath Chavhan. The girl was captured on the housing society's CCTV camera while exiting the building at 11.35 pm on Monday. Special teams comprising 10 officers and 50-60 constables have been formed to look for her. Police were informed of the incident at 4.30 am on an intervening night.

"She was seen speaking to someone on phone near the elevator. She jumped over the society gate and left. Her last location was near the society at 11.56 pm," an officer said.

A friend of the girl's, a 19-year-old boy who is her former classmate and used to work at her father's shop, is also missing. It is him she had called before she left, police said. "As per Call Detail Records (CDR), the boy's last known location is near his Kharghar residence at 1 am on Tuesday. She sent the suicide note to her father on WhatsApp at 11.56 pm and switched the phone off," the officer added.

The girl's father told mid-day, "At around 3 am, I woke up to see that the lights of her bedroom were switched on. But I didn't find her in her room. There was a note on her bed. She wrote about committing suicide. We suspect that the DIG is behind this."

"We know the boy who is missing. A few days ago, police summoned him and pressured him in the case we have registered. My sister has been upset about what has happened after registering the FIR," her brother said.

The girl wrote in her suicide note: "Me ye duniya se jarahi hu, mai aapko nahi milungi...Mai train ke neeche ja rahi hu, aaplog dusra page police ko de dena... Mai DIG k pressure me aake suicide karne jaa rahi hu."

