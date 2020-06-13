Mumbai Crime: Suspicious of wife's character, man attacks her, son, stabs mother-in-law to death

The Virar police booked and arrested a 44-year-old man for allegedly stabbing his mother in law to death and attacking his wife and son on Saturday. The accused has been identified as Rakesh Kandrekar (44), a resident of Brahma Apartment situated in Manvelpada in Virar (East).

According to the police, Kandrekar attacked his wife Shraddha (43), son Om (14), and mother-in-law Malini Salve (63) with a sharp knife on Saturday morning at his residence. An officer from Virar police station said that Malini died on the spot from the attack while Kandrekar’s wife and son were rushed to the nearby civil hospital where their condition is said to be critical.

During an inquiry, it was revealed Kandrekar was working as a security guard and was suspicious of that his wife Shraddha was having an affair due to which he used to argue with her every day. On Saturday, fed up of the daily arguments, Shraddha called Salve and another relative from Jogeshwari for discussing and closing the matter.

During the discussion, Kandrekar attacked Sharadha in a fit of rage with a knife. When Salve and Om tried to intervene, they were attacked and assaulted too. Krandekar stabbed Salve on her chest and stomach several times, killing her instantly. Shraddha and Om sustained serious injuries on their faces and hands.

Kandrekar, who also injured himself in the attack, surrendered himself to the police where he was arrested and booked. A case has been registered against him under the various sections of IPC including 302, and 307, an officer said.

