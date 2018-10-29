Mumbai Crime: Tailor at Khar store held for touching inappropriately while taking measurements

crime

The victim had visited the showroom at Khar on Saturday 7 pm for Diwali shopping, when the tailor allegedly molested her while taking her measurements for a kurti

Representational Image

A 44-year-old tailor, Hafiz Ladle Sab Shaikh, associated with popular women's clothing showroom on Linking Road, Khar, has been arrested for allegedly molesting a 34-year-old doctor.

As per the victim's statement, the accused touched her breasts inappropriately while taking measurements. Feeling uncomfortable, she immediately informed the showroom manager and dialled 100. Within minutes, a team from Khar police station arrived and after she narrated the incident to them, the cops arrested the accused. An officer said, "The victim had visited the showroom on Saturday 7 pm for Diwali shopping, when the tailor allegedly molested her while taking her measurements for a kurti. As per her complaint, we registered an offence and arrested the accused."

A spokesperson for the store said, "We regret the unfortunate experience the customer had at our store. We have zero tolerance for such incidents, and the employee has been suspended from the company with immediate effect. Safety of our customers is our topmost priority, and we are extending full support to the police in their probe."

