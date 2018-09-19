Mumbai Crime: Tak tak gang members held for stealing CMO official's purse

crime

The incident took place on September 5, when Nidhi Kamdar, an Officer on Special Duty in the CMO, was visiting a shop near the Jehangir Art Gallery

Two members of a gang, which allegedly stole the purse and mobile phone of an official in the Maharashtra Chief Minister's Office (CMO), have been arrested, police said on Tuesday. The arrested men belong to the infamous 'Tak Tak Gang', a police officer said.

The incident took place on September 5, when Nidhi Kamdar, an Officer on Special Duty in the CMO, was visiting a shop near the Jehangir Art Gallery. A man approached the driver of the police vehicle Kamdar had arrived in, and told him he had dropped money on the road, the police officer said. As the driver's attention was diverted, another man picked up Kamdar's purse left behind in the vehicle, and fled, he said.

The Colaba police analysed CCTV footage, which led to the arrest of two accused, he said. The official said there would be more arrests. The arrested men belong to a gang which had carried out at least 10 such thefts using the same modus operandi, he said. The gang acquired the name as its members knock on vehicle windows to engage the driver in conversation before committing thefts, the officer said.

