Mumbai Crime: Tanzanian arrested with six kg of Ephedrine drug at airport

The accused was supposed to travel from Mumbai to Muscat by Oman Airways flight with the drugs

The CISF on Thursday caught a Tanzanian national at Mumbai airport for carrying six kg of suspected contraband item Ephedrine, the paramilitary force said. Ibrahim Abdullah Shabani, who was supposed to travel from Mumbai to Muscat by Oman Airways flight around 4.05 p.m, was arrested around 1.55 p.m during the checking of his luggage at Terminal 2 of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) Assistant Inspector General Hemendra Singh said.

"Some suspicious items were noticed inside his bag during checking on XBIS (X-ray Baggage Inspection Multi Energy System) machine installed at the airport. On physical checking of the bag, approximately six kg of the suspected contraband item, Ephedrine, in crystal form was found," the official said.

Shabani, along with the recovered contraband item, has been handed over to the Narcotics Control Bureau for further legal action, he added.

In a similar incident that took place last month, a Brazilian national was apprehended by the CISF at the airport for allegedly smuggling cocaine-filled capsules worth Rs 2.5 crore by concealing them in talcum powder boxes. F Nascimen, who arrived at the Mumbai International airport from Addis Ababa, was intercepted on the basis of suspicion.



The Brazilian man, who was bound for Delhi, was frisked along with his bag in which few plastic talcum powder boxes were found. A total of 457 grams of cocaine, neatly stuffed in capsules, and concealed in the powder boxes were recovered, said an official.

