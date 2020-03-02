Mumbai Crime: Taxi driver stalks, rapes 16-year-old college student in Goregaon, arrested

A 23-year-old taxi driver was arrested on Friday for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl. According to the police, the man knew the girl from her hometown in Uttar Pradesh and had followed her to the city, The Times of India reported.

The man, identified as Bannu Yadav would visit the girl, a college student when she was in her hometown. The girl moved into the city last week with her sister and was staying in Goregaon (East). Yadav followed her to the city and was staying with his cousin and was tracking her whereabouts. He also tried to meet her on several occasions.

Then one day, when the girl was alone at her place, Yadav visited her and sexually assaulted her. The girl did not inform anyone at that time but when her sister learned about the crime on February 26, she approached the police.

Yadav learned about the case filed against him and tried to flee the city. The police located him through his phone and found that he boarded the UP-bound Kamayani Express. A trap was laid to catch him at Kasara station with the Kalyan railway police force where Yadav was arrested. He has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children against Sexual Offences (POSCO) Act.

