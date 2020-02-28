Mumbai Crime: Teacher molests 15 girls in NMMC-run school, arrested

A Teacher working at an NMMC-run school was held on Wednesday for molesting 15 female students during the computer class. The girls from Std VI, VII and VIII approached the Turbhe police to register an FIR.

The accused was identified as 31-year-old Lochan Parulekar. "Parulekar used to touch girls inappropriately during computer classes and even pass obscene comments. This had been happening for two months," said an officer from Turbhe police station. "When a student narrated this incident to their class teacher, more girls came forward and narrated similar incidents. The school's headmaster was then informed," the officer added.

"As soon as we received the complaint, we rushed to the teacher's residence and nabbed him. We have received complaints from 15 students ranging from Stds VI to VIII," said Turbhe senior PI Sunil Rane. "Parulekar has been booked under Section 354A (sexual harassment) and the relevant sections of the POCSO Act," Rane added. Parulekar was hired by the school only to teach students the computer subject and was not on NMMC's payroll. He has been remanded to police custody till March 2. Police are probing the case to find out if he molested more students and if he is taking private classes somewhere else.

