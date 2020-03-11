Mumbai Crime: Teacher who sexually assaulted 9-year-old student gets six years rigorous imprisonment

A 49-year-old teacher was convicted and sentenced to six years rigorous imprisonment by a special Protection of Children from Sexual Offences court on Monday for sexually abusing his nine-year-old student several times in 2018, said a report in The Times of India.

The incident came to light when the child opened up to her classmates. They got together and wrote a letter to their class teacher about how the accused was attacking the survivor. The teacher further informed the child's mother at a school meeting. The parents confronted the accused and he was arrested after the child identified him.

The accused claimed that he was falsely implicated as there was a dispute between the child's parents and him over her studies. The court had rejected his bail pleas. The accused was also fined Rs 15,000 which would be given to the survivor as compensation.

