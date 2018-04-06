Mumbai Crime: Minor cousin repeatedly rapes teen, impregnates her

According to the police, the victim did not even know what she was suffering from and took acidity pills for a long time



A 17-year-old youth has been booked for repeatedly raping his 13-year-old cousin for the last four months. The incident came to light on Wednesday, when the victim's mother took her to hospital, as she had been suffering from stomach pain for the past couple of weeks. That is when she got to know that her daughter was two months pregnant. The Manpada police have registered a case in the matter. According to the police, the victim did not even know what she was suffering from and took acidity pills for a long time.

'Accused threatened her'

Speaking to mid-day, a Manpada police officer said, "The boy raped her on several occasions over the last four months. Once, he even tried to force-feed her rat poison, but the girl managed to escape somehow. She never spoke about it to her parents as the accused had threatened to kill her and her mother. Finally, her months-long ordeal came to light on Wednesday when she collapsed."

When contacted, G D Pingle, senior police inspector, Manpada police station, said, "We produced the boy in the juvenile court and sent him to child correction home. We have registered a case under sections 376 (rape), 352 (assault), 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint), 342 (wrongful confinement) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code."

