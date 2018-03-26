Mumbai Crime: Teen stabs man to death after fight over smoking in Bhandup

The minor pulled out a knife and stabbed him in the abdomen

A 17-year-old boy was arrested on Saturday at around 8.30 pm for allegedly stabbing a 27-year-old man to death in Bhandup. He was then sent to juvenile home.

According to a report in the Times of India, the boy had blown smoke on the face of the man, Ramji Rajbhar, leading to a fight. The minor then pulled out a knife and stabbed him in the abdomen. Rajbhar was rushed to a hospital where he died.

An argument with a vegetable vendor over the spot he had parked his cart to sell led to the murder of a father-son duo and critically injured another family member in Bhandup. According to police sources, the incident occurred in the slums of Jakhariya compound in Sonapur around 4 pm.

