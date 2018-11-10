Mumbai Crime: Teenage girl gets father arrested for repeatedly raping her in Bhiwandi

crime

The 50-year-old accused, a resident of Padma Nagar in Bhiwandi, was arrested on Thursday following a complaint by the minor schoolgirl

A 16-year-old girl has got her father arrested for allegedly repeatedly raping her at their house in Bhiwandi, Thane district, the police said on Friday. The 50-year-old accused, a resident of Padma Nagar in Bhiwandi, was arrested on Thursday following a complaint by the minor schoolgirl.

"The man used to sexually assault his daughter when other members of the family went to sleep. Before the crime, he used to force her into taking some intoxicating medicine and later gag her. He had been committing the crime since October 2017," a police officer said. The accused used to threaten the girl that he would kill her mother and siblings if she revealed it to anybody, the officer added.

The victim finally mustered the courage to approach the police and lodged a complaint on Thursday, following which the father was arrested. The accused has been booked under IPC sections 376 (rape), 506 (criminal intimidation) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act, the police said.

