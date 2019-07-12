Mumbai Crime: Terror attack WhatsApp message creates panic in Nalasopara

crime

The Palghar police anti-terrorist cell (ATC) receives several WhatsApp messages about a certain terrorist attack in two different areas situated in Oswal Nagri and Radha Nagar respectively in Nalasopara East

Screenshots of the WhatsApp messages

A viral message about a terrorist attack at different places in the area of Nalasopara apparently caught the Palghar police off-guard.

The person who sent those messages also revealed the name and address of the alleged terrorist with respective photos.

Taking the matter seriously, the Palghar ATC (anti-terrorist cell) police alerted the local Tulinj police station and rushed to the spot. After a rigorous search operation for five hours, they traced five suspects.

The alleged accused were nabbed and taken to the police station for interrogation, where they revealed that the message on WhatsApp about a terrorist attack was a fake rumour that was being spread around.

The content of the message was very alarming due to which quick measures were taken.

The message was sent from an international number +1(315) 644XXX. Mid-day has managed to recover screenshots of those WhatsApp messages.

"From 12 noon onwards to the evening, the Palghar anti-terrorist cell, along with the Tulinj police, searched each part of the area for suspects. This fake rumour of a terrorist attack definitely created panic in the entire area," said an official from Tulinj police station.

