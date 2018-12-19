Mumbai Crime: Thak Thak gang loots Vasai businessman of Rs 80,000

crime

The gang got the nickname 'Thak-Thak' as the members would knock on windowpanes of cars and then decamp with the goods valuables even before the driver or owner realizes that he or she has been robbed

Giving false information about a car catching fire, the Thak- Thak Gang looted a businessman of his valuables and cash from his Mercedes vehicle in Vasai on Monday morning.

Initially, the gang's modus operandi would be to throw notes (rupees) on the road and state that there is an oil leak in order to divert the attention of the driver at any traffic signal. When the driver or owner would step out of the car to either pick up the money or check if there was a leak, one gang member, who would hide on the other side of the car, would pick up valuables and goods from the vehicle and flee from the spot.



The Thak-Thak gang has now taken resort to another way of operating. In a recent incident that occurred, the accused threw a particular chemical onto a car while in motion. The gang members then stopped the driver by giving him false information that the car had caught fire.

According to police sources, two people riding a bike stopped a Mercedes car near Vaantnagri area, saying the vehicle caught fire, before making way with a bag with Rs 80 thousand cash, valuables including a laptop, bank chequebook and other documents.

T. Subramanian Dileep who lives in Vasai and owns an electrical contract business in Bhandup was on his way to his office in his Mercedes when around 10 am two Thak–Thak gang members signalled the driver by knocking the window and asked him to stop the car as there was smoke releasing from the car.



"The driver stopped the car and went out to check; I stepped out as well and saw smoke coming out from the bonnet but when the driver opened it there was nothing. We went back to the car and saw the bag which was kept on the rare seat missing from its place," said Dileep.

Dileep further adds, "I immediately called up the police and in no time a team from Manikpur police station rushed to the spot. During the investigation, the police checked the spot from where the smoke was coming out and realized that there was no fire in the car. It seemed as if some kind of chemical was thrown by the members of the gang on a particular part of the car. This is something new that they have begun."

"A case has been registered at the Manikpur police station and an investigation is underway. The police are also taking help of the CCTV footage to identify the accused," said a police official from Manikpur police station.

