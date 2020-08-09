Mumbai Crime: Thak Thak gang strikes; steals actor Bharat Ganeshpure's phone on Western Express Highway

Two members of the infamous Thak Thak gang made away with Marathi actor Bharat Ganeshpure’s phone worth Rs 40,000 on the Western Express Highway near Mahindra and Mahindra office in Kandivli (East) on Friday.

According to the police, the incident happened when Ganeshpure was returning from a shoot at the studio in Mira Road. He was stuck in the traffic jam on the Western Express Highway, which was caused by a landslide due to heavy Mumbai rains. When Ganeshpure reached near the Mahindra and Mahindra office, a person knocked on the door of his car while another person came from the right and knocked on the door on the opposite side and distracted him allowing the former to steal and walk away with the mobile phone.

Ganeshpure realised a few minutes later that his phone is missing and approached the Samta Nagar police station where he registered a complaint. The actor also shared the experience with his followers on Facebook and warned them to stay alert to avoid such incidents.

“We have registered the case against unknown persons under section 379 (punishment for theft) and 34 (crime committed by multiple persons with common intention) under the Indian Penal Code and are investigating the matter,” said an official from Samtanagar police station.

