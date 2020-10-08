Mumbai Crime: Thane couple dupe 40 people of Rs 80 lakh with fraudulent schemes

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

An alleged incident of a Thane-based couple cheating 40 people with the promise of lucrative returns in various fraudulent investment schemes has come to light. The couple, identified as Manoj Mangesh Pawar and his wife Monica, is on the run after duping investors to the tune of over Rs 80 lakh.

Also Read: Malad man beats COVID-19, runs London Marathon virtually

According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, the duo floated an investment firm 20 years ago and roped in investors with the promise of better returns than banks. Officials from Naupada police station said that recently, the couple without informing or paying their investors, have absconded.

Read the latest crime stories in Mumbai and rest of India

Police officials said the amount may increase as the probe progresses. The couple has been booked under various offences, including the Maharashtra Protection of Interest of Depositors (in financial establishments) Act, 1999. Meanwhile, the police have launched a probe and manhunt to nab the duo.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news