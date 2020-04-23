Mumbai Crime: Thief breaks in jewellery shop, steals silver valuables worth Rs 50,000

An unidentified man broke into a jewellery shop in Andheri MIDC, taking advantage of the coronavirus lockdown and stole 1kg silver valuables worth Rs 50,000 on the wee hours of Tuesday. According to the police, the man broke in by making a hole in the wall from the back of the shop and made away with the valuables, The Times of India reported.

According to the police, the owner of the shop, Abhay Jain, realized that the valuables went missing when he visited the shop by chance on Tuesday evening to find a cavity in the wall. The thief went for the silver and did not steal the gold ornaments kept in a locker in the shop.

A case has been registered against the thief in the MIDC police station on Wednesday morning. Ankit Goyal, DCP (zone X) was quoted as saying by the newspaper that the CCTV camera installed in the shop has captured the theft sneaking through the cavity.

