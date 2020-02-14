Mumbai Crime: Thief breaks into businessman's flat at Marine Drive, drinks 2 bottles of champagne, passes out

This image has been used for representational purposes only

A 19-year-old man who broke into a businessman's flat in South Mumbai in order to rob him, first let loose by drinking two bottles of champagne and passed out on the couch before he could gather things.

According to the police, Sanjiv Verma who is a resident of Mumbai Central broke into the a third floor flat of a businessman in Girikunj building at Marine Drive on Wednesday night.

According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, the businessman had bought the house recently and had shifted a few household items only. He still lives in another flat on the same floor.

One of Saboo's four domestic help noticed a light in the new flat at 6 am on Thursday. When he went to check and found the door locked from the inside, he raised an alarm and Saboo and the other help broke it down.

They found Verma lying down on the couch with a knife beside him.They found an empty bottle of champagne in the dustbin and another bottle of champagne in the refrigerator was half empty.

Saboo realised that Verma had been knocked out and immidiately called the police. The police woke up Verma and conducted a panchnama in the house. A police officer said, He had entered the flat through the balcony and had broken into a steel cupboard. He then opened the refrigerator, in which two champagne bottles were kept. He must have planned to flee after drinking, but he backed out," said a police officer.

Although Saboo alleged that three shoes were missing from the house, the police did not find them with Verma.

Verma has been booked under sections 454 (house-trespass), 457 (house-breaking at night to commit an offence), 380 (theft in a house), 427 (mischief causing damage) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sectins of the Indian Arms Act for possessing the knife.

Another police officer said that he was produced in court on Thursday and remanded in police custody till Thursday. He told the court that he broke into the house and drank the champagne but did not steal anything.

