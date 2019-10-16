Mumbai Crime: Thief steals AC compressor, leaves ICU in trauma at St. George Hospital

The Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of St. Georges Hospital has been shut for several days, after the theft of the compressor unit of the air conditioner late last month. While the hospital administration said that the perpetrator was caught within a few days and the ICU would reopen today, its staff said that the ICU was closed for two weeks and would be reopened in two to three days. Staff also said patients were either transferred to another ward or turned away.

One of the nurses said that after the theft of the compressor unit, while the ICU was closed, the MICU (Medical ICU) is still functional. "There are six beds in the ICU and four beds in the MICU. Patients who were in the ICU were either transferred to another ward or asked to go to JJ or Bombay Hospital," said the nurse. She added that the hospital administration was delaying the repairs — the unit was damaged during the theft — as many of the staff have been put on election duties.

'Will open in 2-3 days'

Another nurse who was stationed at the ICU on Tuesday said that they have had to turn patients away, and only one bed in the MICU has been kept vacant for emergency. "The air conditioning has not been working for two weeks now and it is so hot, that it is impossible for patients to stay there. We have been told that the ICU will open in another two to three days," she said. Staff members at the Casualty Department also stated that there were no beds available for patients in the ICU. A staff member said that a couple of patients were turned away on Monday night as well.

'ICU will open today'

Though the hospital administration admitted that a compressor had been stolen, they insisted that the repair work is nearly complete and the ICU would be reopened on Tuesday. "After stealing the compressor unit, the thief came back to steal a second time. We shot a video of him in the act on September 26 and handed him to MRA Marg police. The ICU was closed for a couple of days for fumigation. It will be opened today," said Dr Madhukar Gaikwad, medical superintendent of St. Georges Hospital.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates