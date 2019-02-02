Mumbai Crime: Thief strikes big when parents leave their wards to school

crime

The Samta Nagar police found the accused in Nalasopara after checking CCTV footage of surrounding areas.

Ibrahim Bahruddin Sheikh has a minimum of 17 cases registered under him and he commits theft, only when parents leave their house to pick/drop their children to school.

The police recently found out about his modus operandi after he was arrested for a break-in in Kandivli.

A woman from Kandivali's Samta Nagar went to receive her child from school. On returning, she found that gold and cash worth Rs 2.5 lakh was missing from her house while everything else was scattered.

The woman registered a case in the Samta Nagar Police station. The police then found the accused in Nalasopara after scanning through CCTV footage of the surrounding areas.

The accused confessed to his crime during the investigation and it was also found that he has cases registered in Matunga, Tardeo, Shivaji Park, DB Marg, Dadar, Byculla, Borivali and Kasturba police stations.

Mumbai Mirror reported that Ibrahim was earlier involved with a group but after their leader died, he started operating on his own.

The accused would wait near a building and observe the movement of parents who would go to pick/drop their children to school. He would then commit the crime in an hour.

