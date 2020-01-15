Mumbai Crime: Thief who wore wife's clothes while on the job arrested

The Goregaon police have arrested a 45-year-old man who used to dress up in women's attire to commit thefts. The accused told the cops that his attire helped him gain easy access to residential societies.

The police had a tough time trying to identify him despite scouring reams of CCTV footage of the thefts he committed in the past year. He used to commit the burglaries only during the nights and only in women's clothes.

The cops eventually figured out that the thief had a unique walking style. While observing people in the area, the police spotted a person in women's attire walking in the thief's style. They took the help of a local informant to find out more about the woman and were shocked to know that the person was a man and had committed dozens of robberies in the past two years.



Ganesh Gurav

The accused has been identified as Ganesh Gurav, 45, a resident of Goregaon West . Gurav lives in a rented house at Motilal Nagar with his wife and a newborn. Gurav used to spend time in the company of loafers and criminals and had never held down a job.

Last year, in January, there were a series of housebreaking incidents in the Motilal Nagar area. The modus operandi suggested the same person or gang in the burglaries. The cops then looked through CCTV footage, organised nakabandis and constantly patrolled the area, to no avail. Finally, while going through the footage, they spotted the woman. And, upon zeroing in on the walking style as the face was also hidden, the police caught the thief at his favourite Chinese food joint.

He confessed to the burglaries and told the cops that he used to wear his wife's clothes. He has admitted to committing at least 16 burglaries, an officer from the Goregaon police station said.

