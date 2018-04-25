Mumbai Crime: Thieves make away with Kandivli credit society's lockers containing lakhs

The four arrived at Swastik credit co-operative society office at 3 am in a car, and two of them broke the shutter lock



The credit society office in Kandivli that was robbed early on Tuesday

A gang of thieves struck at a credit co-operative society office in Kandivli East yesterday and made away with lockers weighing 450 kg and 100 kg having documents and Rs 11.5 lakh.

The four arrived at Swastik credit co-operative society office at 3 am in a car, and two of them broke the shutter lock. They entered and broke the CCTVs inside. The four then went to the first floor, broke open the wooden door and started dragging the 450-kg locker. Unable to lift it, they threw it down and loaded it in the car. After this, they loaded the 100-kg locker.

The crime was caught on CCTV of the medical shop next door. The store owner, who stays above the shop, woke up from the noise and called up a society clerk, Vijay Karvsari, who called up the chairman and the Samta Nagar police. By the time they reached, the four had fled. Officers have filed a case of house break-in under IPC section 380. They are studying the CCTV footage for clues.

Chairman Umashankar Gupta said a similar theft had taken place in 2016, also caught on CCTV but unsolved. "We hope it is solved this time. Apart from money, the lockers had important documents," he added.

