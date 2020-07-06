Mumbai Crime: Thieves ransack fashion designer's shop, flee with fabric worth Rs 6 lakh

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

With shops resuming business after being shut for over three months during lockdown due to the COVID-19 outbreak, miscreants too have returned to the streets. A group of burglars broke into a fashion designer's shop in Kandivli's Charkop area and looted expensive fabric worth Rs 6 lakh on June 27, a police official said.

On July 3, the Charkop police registered a case after receiving a complaint from designer Nisha Desai. According to the complaint, Desai shut her shop situated in JS Tower in Kandivli West around 5 pm on June 27 after wrapping up her work for the day.

When she returned the next day, Desai found the iron grill and the lock of the shutter broken, said a police officer. "Everything was scattered on the floor. The expensive raw materials, including silk and cotton fabric, were missing," the officer said. According to the complainant, the stolen property was worth around Rs 6 lakh, he added.

"We have registered a case under Sections 380 (theft in dwelling house), Section 454 (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking) and Section 457 (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking by night in order to commit offence ) of the Indian Penal Code, and are checking the CCTV footage of nearby shops to identify the accused, "the officer said.

Meanwhile, designer Nisha Desai refused to answer mid-day's queries.

