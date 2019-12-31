Mumbai Crime: Thieves return, fling pet pug back where they took him from

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

The two bikers who stole a petrol pump owner's pet pug Happy in Vasai last week, returned in a car on Monday morning to drop the dog back. The petrol pump employees tried to chase the car but the accused escaped. The incident and the car number has been captured in the CCTV at the petrol pump. The owner has handed over the footage to the police to trace the accused.

Ravi Dhotre, the petrol pump owner, said, "We had lost all hope of seeing Happy again, but we are thrilled that he is back with us. My 10-year-old son, Pushkar, is overjoyed. He had stopped eating properly every since Happy was stolen."

He added, "Ever since Happy returned, Pushkar has not left his side for a minute. He ate properly for the first time in days and fed Happy, too. We will never leave Happy alone like this again and will get a GPS band tied around his neck."

Around 12.28 am, the accused came to the petrol pump in a car and a person sitting in the back seat opened the door, threw Happy out and escaped. Employees heard barking and rushed out to see the thieves escaping. They chased the car, but it sped away.

