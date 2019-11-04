Mumbai Crime: Thieves rob commuter, try to push him off train at Kurla

The Wadala Government Railway Police (GRP) arrested six thieves including four minors for attempting to steal a commuter's wallet and push him out of a running train at Kurla on Friday afternoon. The victim, who had come from Bihar with his two cousins, had boarded a CSMT-bound local from Tilak Nagar railway station. During the journey when he realized that his wallet had been picked by a passenger standing behind him, he demanded it back. The passenger, however, attacked him with a blade and tried to push him out of the train.

Rehmul Abdul Rehman Sheikh, a daily wage worker, had returned from Bihar on November 1. He got off the Patliputra Express around 3.30 pm at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus and reached Tilak Nagar Railway station on the harbour line to go to Bandra. "My cousins and I got into the compartment just behind the motorman of around 4pm. While I was standing in the passage, I realised that the person behind me had taken my wallet. I quickly turned to see who it was and demanded my wallet back," said Rehmul Sheikh.

To Sheikh's horror, the passenger slapped him and slashed him on the chest with a razor blade he had taken out from under his tongue. The thief's associate, too, started thrashing Sheikh. When his two cousins tried to intervene and save him, more associates of the thief appeared and tried to throw Sheikh out of the running train. Luckily, the train had reached Kurla station and Sheikh and his cousins started shouting for help. Constables attached to the Wadala GRP rushed to the compartment and caught six people. They were all were taken to Wadala GRP Police station.

During the fight, the thieves managed to take Sheikh's wallet that contained Rs 4,000 in cash, and a silver chain that the thief took off Sheikh's neck in the scuffle. "We have arrested six people, of which four are minors between the age 14 to 17. All of them are from Govandi," a police officer from Wadala GRP said. All accused have been booked under IPC section 397 (robbery or dacoity with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt), 395 (dacoity) and relevant sections of the Indian Railways Act. "The four minors have been sent to Dongri Remand Home, the two adults were produced in court, which granted them police custody," the officer added.

