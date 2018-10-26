Mumbai Crime: Thieves steal 'Hi-Tech projectors' from BMC school in broad daylight

crime

The two accused robbers told the school authority that there is some technical fault in the '"Projectors'" and took the projector with them. The two didn't return which led to the headmaster of the school filing an FIR with the Goregaon police station

On one hand, the education department is upgrading the education system in the city's BMC school' by installing equipment to provide better education to BMC school students; on the other hand, robbers across the city are eyeing this equipment and robbing Hi-tech equipment.



The latest incident that has come to light is from Goregaon based IB Patel Manapa Primary and High school where robbers decamped with a "Projector'" equipment which was likely to be installed in the school from BMC authority who has given the contract to one Infotech Private Lmt company in the school, to install such projector for better education of the students studying in the BMC school, but the robbers did not leave and run away with installed projector from the school by posing a company worker from the infotech company on the excused of repairing and make fool to the headmaster of the school.

According to Goregaon police sources, the '"Projector" was likely to be installed in the school in the month of July due to which all equipment were delivered, but in the first week of August two unidentified robbers entered into the school and met concerned officials of the school and asked them to show the equipment as they are from Infotech company and they will install the projectors in the school.



However, the headmaster of the school asked them to show their ID card to which they showed and subsequently even gave their visiting card as well. After some time both the robbers told the school authority that there is some technical fault in the '"Projectors'" and that they will take the projectors with them and they will install it after repairing.

Without knowing their intention, school authority people did not object and allowed them to take the ''Projector'' equipment with them. After some days when both the robbers did not come back, the headmaster started calling on the mobile number which was on their card, but the number was switched off. Later school officials reached Infotec office in Kurla. The head master of the school got shocked after reaching the address as he didn't find the company nor see such people over there.

Fed up with this, finally, the headmaster approached the Goregaon police station and lodge an FIR against the two robbers. As per the statement that was given to the police by the headmaster Grijashankar Pandey, two persons, Santosh Pawar and Sidhanth Kulkarni possessing themselves as an employee of Infotech Pvt. Ltd, company came to our school to work for the projector on August 4, to check the projector, as in past several employees of the same company had also come for the projector work in the month of July. Therefore he allowed them to work on the projectors after checking their ID cards, later they informed him that the projector needed some repairs and as such they had to take the projector to check, and told him in two days they will repair and install the projector again, so he asked them to take the projector.

After two days, when the two did not return, he doubted and started calling constantly on their mobile phone but it was found switched off. After getting no response, on October 9, he visited the Infotech office address given by the accused to him, but neither the company was located nor he fined the accused at the given address. He was cheated by both the accused; therefore he went to the Goregaon police station and filed the complaint against the two accused.



"We have registered the complaint against both the accused under section 420 and 34 of IPC and are doing the investigation. We are also scanning the CCTV cameras installed near the school; manhunt on to nab the robbers," said a police officer from Goregaon police station.

