Mumbai Crime: Thieves steal laptop and chocolates from special school

The gang targeted a special school in Mira Road and ate up all their food before decamping with the booty

The thieves fearlessly made a meal out of the chicken and cold drinks and stole the chocolates. Representation pic

A bunch of hungry thieves not only robbed a school for special children of its valuables and cash, but they also made a meal of the goodies kept in the kitchen. They stole chocolates kept for the kids, and ate chicken and had cold drinks. The robbery took place at the Snehalaya Special School at Mira Road early on Monday. A complaint has been registered with the Kashimira police, and work is on to retrieve CCTV footage, as the robbers have damaged the wiring. The school is on the ground floor of the bungalow of Rita Carvalho, the founder and director of the Goodwill Foundation, which runs it. She, her sister, and their father stay on the first floor.

Dog starts to bark

Carvalho said their dog began barking after 1.30 am, but when they looked out of their window, they didn't see anything amiss. They took the dog inside but he was restless and kept barking. "Then we heard some noises from the ground floor, as if somebody was there. We checked and saw the lights and fans were on and saw people. We were scared," said Carvalho. They phoned relatives and friends to inform them.

'A gala time'

"Around 3.30 am our friends arrived. By then the people had left. In panic we had not realised we should have called the police. It was only after our friends arrived that we contacted police," said Carvalho. The thieves stole a laptop and around Rs 32,000. "What shocked us the most is that the robbers had a gala time. Not only did they switch on lights and fans fearlessly, they ate chicken and had cold drinks from the fridge. They also stole the chocolates we had kept for the kids," added Carvalho, who registered a complaint at Kashimira police station. Though the school has CCTV coverage, the robbers have damaged the wiring. Anand Bhagat, sub-inspector at the Kashimira police station, said, "We have registered a complaint and investigation is on. Our priority is to retrieve the CCTV footage."

Rs 32k

The approximate cash the thieves stole from the special school

