Mumbai Crime: Thieves strike famous SoBo eatery, make away with everything

Though most businesses in the city are closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, thieves are keeping themselves occupied by taking advantage of the situation. South Mumbai's famous Cannon Pav Bhaji Centre became the target last week when some miscreants broke into the eatery and made away with almost everything, from utensils.

The eatery has been shut for the past four months due to the lockdown. Owner P N Dandekar, 82, said, "I received a call on July 26 that someone has bent the iron grill at the back of the eatery. I went to the eatery and opened the shutter and found that almost everything was stolen.". "I believe the thieves must have brought a tempo to take these things, as every single item has been stolen, except the fridge and the kitchen platform," he added.

Around 80-90 utensils, mixers and grinders, 80 kg butter and 20 kg cheese, worth around R1 lakh have been stolen, according to the complaint he filed at Azad Maidan police station on July 26. Cannon Pav Bhaji Centre, established 48 years ago, is one of the prominent food joints located just opposite the BMC headquarters.

Police have registered a case under Sections 380 (theft), 454 (house breaking) and 457 (house breaking at night) of the Indian Penal Code. An officer said they have identified three suspects in connection with the theft.

According to sources, Zunka Bhakari Centre and a few other stalls had reported an incident of theft at Cannon Pav Bhaji Centre in May, when a part of the computer was stolen. However, Cannon hadn't filed a police complaint then.

"There was one small theft at Cannon Pav Bhaji Centre in May. We had warned all stall owners that it could lead to a bigger theft some day if precautions are not taken," said an officer from Azad Maidan police station.

