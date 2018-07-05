Mumbai Crime: Thieving sisters tear off clothes to evade arrest

High drama ensues after one of them tears her top off in a crowded market; they are arrested by women cops

A video clip shows one of the sisters tearing her top off in a bid to evade arrest

Two thieving sisters who couldn't bear to be arrested for their crimes chose to bare all instead. There was high drama at the Diamond market in Malad on Monday, when one of the women started stripping in broad daylight, accusing the police of molesting her. Eventually, women cops arrived at the spot and arrested the criminal siblings.

The sisters, Sarita and Sujata Sakat, aged between 30 and 35, are suspected of having broken into at least 10 houses across Mumbai. Their most recent heist took place about a week ago at Katurba Marg in Borivli, where they stole jewellery from an apartment. While checking CCTV footage, the Kasturba Marg police spotted the two women entering the building.

Lucky day

They realised that the thieves would enter residential buildings under the pretext of looking for a job. Instead, they would scan the area and zero in on a house to break into. The police realised a similar case had been reported in Malad as well. "An officer from the Kasturba Marg police station was dispatched to Malad to recover CCTV footage from that crime. On his way back, the cop spotted the same women at Diamond market," said an officer.

Unable to believe his luck, the cop alerted his colleagues and then confronted the sisters. But Sarita and Sujata were not going to give in so easily. "One of the women started shouting that he was trying to molest them. She tore off her blouse and undergarment. This went on for a while, until the cops called for help. A team of women cops was immediately sent from Dindoshi police station, and the thieves were apprehended," said another officer.

The sisters live at Jogeshwari and Kurla, and have looted homes all the way from Juhu, Santacruz, Vanrai, Khar to Ghatkopar. They were arrested under Section 380 of the IPC, and remanded to four days in police custody.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates