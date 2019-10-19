Mumbai Crime: Threat letters to Devendra Fadnavis, but cops got the wrong guy!

A Nanded resident was booked by Marine Drive police last week for allegedly sending a threat letter to Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. Santosh Kadam, claiming to be a Congress party worker, in his letter, wrote that the current economic slowdown is a result of the state government's failure resulting in joblessness. He also threated BJP workers not to enter his village and that he would shoot them if they do so.

On October 5, a letter was found in the Mantralaya signed as Santosh Kadam addressing the chief minister. "About waving BJP flag and threatening politicians by Enforcement Directorate (ED)," its subject line read.

"You have broken parties by threatening them with action by ED and CBI or by luring them with different positions. I am not liking it. Because of your faulty economic policies, the state is facing an economic slowdown leaving people like us in jeopardy. If I spot any of your BJP workers in my village, I shall kill you by entering in Mantralaya or Varsha Bungalow," the letter read.

Officials at Mantralaya were immediately alerted and the Maharashtra Director General of Police, Mumbai Police Commissioner were asked to act on the letter. Accordingly, the Marine Drive Police registered an offence against Santosh Shivaji Kadam under IPC Section 506(2) (criminal intimidation).

A different story

However, when mid-day tried to trace Kadam, a new chapter was revealed in the story. Kadam, 27, has locked himself in his house to avoid any more cases or inquiries against him. "Now what happened? What new crime has been committed with my name?" he questioned. When informed of the letter, he said that police had already taken his statement over it and "such incidents have been happening for the last three months."

Kadam, who joined the Congress as a 21-year-old, said that he was an active member of the National Students Union of India (NSUI) for six years. "While working for the party, I completed my MA and B Ed too. But I couldn't adjust myself in politics and thus quit it two years ago and began preparing for competitive exams," Kadam explained.

Unknown harasser

On June 28, the Vimantal police called Kadam and he was shown the type-written threat letter. "I told the police I didn't have anything to do with it and their investigation too found nothing against me. Somebody has written the letter in my name. I thought it must be someone's mischief," but Kadam got another call from the Bhagya Nagar police over an allegation of outraging the modesty of a woman. "When the cops investigated, they found that no such woman was working in Nanded LIC office. It has never stopped. I was accused of rape, ransom and what not," Kadam told mid-day.

Kadam's family has decided to go into hiding ever since. "I have stopped venturing out. Now I go out only for investigation," he sighed. "The person in question has been inquired by various police stations in Nanded district. With regard to the CM's letter too, we have taken a detailed statement of him. Prima facie it appears that someone is trying to malign his image. He has also lodged a complaint in Shivaji Nagar Police station about harassment from an unknown person," said Abhijit Faske, Deputy Superintendent, Nanded City.

4

No. of months since when Kadam is allegedly being framed

