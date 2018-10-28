Mumbai Crime: Three African-origin men held for hacking into email of Cong MP

crime

The cyber unit of the Mumbai crime branch on Saturday arrested three persons of African origin for allegedly hacking into Congress MP Husain Dalwai's email and cheating him. The three were arrested from Delhi.

As per officials, the FIR was filed on October 13, by Dalwai's secretary Rajesh Panchal, stating that someone had hacked into his email ID and sent emails claiming that Dalwai was stuck in a financial crisis and asked his friends to send money. The police traced the IP addresses and the bank accounts where money was sent, and found out that the accused were operating from Delhi.

After arresting the trip, the police have also seized Rs 70,000, which Dalwai's friend had transferred to the account given by the accused. The accused were produced before court on Saturday and were remanded to police custody till November.

