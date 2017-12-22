Mumbai Crime: Three arrested for sex racket in Thane

Three persons, including two women, were arrested for allegedly indulging into flesh trade in Bhiwandi in the district, police said today. Sleuths of the Anti-Human Trafficking Cell (AHTC) of Thane police raided a residential premises at Hanuman Tekd

Three persons, including two women, were arrested for allegedly indulging into flesh trade in Bhiwandi in the district, police said today. Sleuths of the Anti-Human Trafficking Cell (AHTC) of Thane police raided a residential premises at Hanuman Tekdi in Bhiwandi yesterday and arrested three persons, said Senior Police Inspector Ravindra Doundkar of AHTC.



Representational Image

Five women were also rescued from the residential premises, he said, adding one of the arrested is a widow, who hailed from West Bengal. A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act was registered, he said, adding a probe was on. One of the accused has been identified as Namdeo Jadhav (64) while the police have withheld names of the two women who were apprehended.

