Mumbai Crime: Three assaulted with bamboo sticks, iron rods for stopping a man from urinating in Jogeshwari

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

In a shocking incident, three men were brutally assaulted by a group of seven persons in Jogeshwari's Pratap Nagar area. The incident came to light when seven people attacked three men for stopping one of their men from urinating in public. The Meghwadi police managed to arrest four of the accused, while three others are still on the run.

Also Read: 19-year-old boy killed in Delhi for urinating in open, accused arrested

According to the police sources, Manglesh Singh, 40, his brother Santosh Singh, 44 and their cousin Sandip 38, were in Jogeshwari's Pratap Nagar, when around 10 pm, the trio spotted a man urinating near an office. The man who was urinating in public was later identified Mayu Polekar.

In his complaint, Manglesh said, "I didn't realise this would become such a big issue." He also said that his brother Santosh went up to Polekar and asked him not to urinate in public as there was a public toilet nearby. However, this didn't go well with Polekar, and this led to a heated argument between the two.

Polekar called up his friends who came with bamboo sticks and iron rods. Manglesh, who suffered internal injuries in the attack was quoted by Hindustan Times, saying, "Around 15 people reached the spot and seven of them started assaulting us with bamboo sticks and iron rods."

Manglesh's brother Santosh too cracked his nose and got a cut on his forehead in the alleged attack. He was rushed to the Seven Hills Hospital where he was admitted to the ICU unit. On the other hand, Manglesh's cousin Sandip received nine stitches as he suffered an injury near his right eyebrow.

Reacting on the alleged assault, Sudhir Nirgudkar, senior inspector of Meghwadi police station said, "We have registered a case of rioting, attempt to murder, criminal intimidation, intentional insult, assault, and unlawful assembly."

Also Read: Pune lab technician commits suicide fearing taboo of urinating in a bottle

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates