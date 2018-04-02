Mumbai Crime: Three attempt to extort Rs 7 Crore from builder, arrested

The trio were hired by a real estate investor, who had invested in the developer's ongoing project in Dadar

Representational Picture

Three people were caught attempting to extort Rs 7 crore from a Dadar-based builder. The accusedwere identified and arrested by the Dadar police.

The trio, who have been identified as 33-year-old Attar Ahmad Afsar alias Attar Dubai alias Attar Hyderabadi, 36-year-old Ashfaq Ali Khan Mir and 31-year-old Mohammed Irshad Ahmed, were hired by a real estate investor, who had invested in the developer's ongoing project in Dadar.

As per the victim's complaint, Attar kept calling and threatening him. The accused stated that he had high influence in the underworld, stating a comparison to dons such as Chotta Shakeel, Chotta Rajan and Ravi Pujari. The developer even alleges to have been threatened with murder.

A report in the Hindustan Times quotes an officer from the Dadar police station as having stated, "He (Attar) threatened the complainant to return the cash to the investor by March 31 or he will be shot dead. Attar repeatedly threatened the complainant on many occasions and also sent the two accused, Mir and Ahmed, to visit the complainant’s office and the construction site. They also threatened the developer with a revolver. The two also followed developer’s car on a motorcycle. Scared with the threatening calls, the complainant approached Dadar police and registered a case."

The investor had put in some money into the developer's work in Dadar. However, the project got delayed due to various reasons. Tired of waiting, The investor promised the accuse a sum of Rs 1.50 crore for the extortion.

The HT report also quotes the officer as having added, "The investor who had given the contract to the three is yet to be arrested. Also, we are checking the background of Attar with the Hyderabad police to check if he has any criminal record." A case has been registered against the accused under Sections 384, 506 (2) and 34 of the Indian Penal Code.

